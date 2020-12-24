UrduPoint.com
India Announces 24,712 New Coronavirus Infections

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:15 AM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) India recorded 24,712 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 10.12 million, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in India, with 23,788 new infections reported on average each day, according to a Reuters tally.

A total of 146,756 people have died of the coronavirus so far, with 312 of those deaths occurring in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The country, which has recorded the second-highest number of infections in the world after the United States, saw a peak of close to 98,000 cases on a single day in September.

