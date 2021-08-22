India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) India recorded 30,948 new COVID-19 cases and 403 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. The active cases of COVID infection in the country now stands at 353,398 which accounts for 1.09 percent of the total cases.

As many as 38,487 people recovered from the COVID infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate increases to 97.57 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India's cumulative COVID count has gone up to 32,424,234, while the total recoveries stand at 31,636,469 and 434,367 people have succumbed to the infection so far.