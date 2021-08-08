- Home
India Announces 39,070 New Coronavirus Cases In A Day
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:15 AM
MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) India reported 39,070 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Federal health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 31.93 million cases.
