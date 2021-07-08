UrduPoint.com
India Announces 45,892 New COVID-19 Cases, 817 Deaths

Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:45 AM

India announces 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) India on Thursday reported 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total infections to 30.71 million, according to data from the health ministry.

This would be India's 30th consecutive day reporting less than 100,000 new cases.

With 817 new deaths recorded, the South Asian's countries death toll has reached 405,028 deaths.

More Stories From Middle East

