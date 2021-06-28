UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Announces Free Visas To Boost Post-pandemic Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

India announces free visas to boost post-pandemic tourism

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 28th June, 2021 (WAM) – UAE citizens and other nationalities requiring visas to visit India can avail themselves of gratis permission to travel to India as part of a COVID-19 recovery stimulus announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

The free visa scheme will remain in force until 31st March next year. Sitharaman urged foreign tourists to take advantage of the scheme as quickly as possible once India resumes issuance of tourist visas. At present, India is not issuing visas in view of the risk of spreading COVID-19 from any influx of tourists.

The announcement of free visas suggests that this is set to change. Visa fee has been waived on the first 500,000 visas to be issued once the process resumes. If the limit of half a million visas is reached before 31st March 2022, payment will have to be made by applicants thereafter. Hence the suggestion to prospective tourists to take advantage of the scheme as quickly as possible.

Sitharaman said the government will forgo one billion Indian rupees in visa fees because of this scheme and other incentives to the tourism sector, which are part of a financial stimulus announced today to kickstart recovery of economic activity, hit by the pandemic.

To ensure that visitors from abroad will have a smooth travel experience, Sitharaman announced financial support to registered tourist guides to keep them in business and be of assistance to tourists. India has about 11,000 tourist guides who are registered with the Ministry of Tourism and with state governments to ensure their authenticity and reliability.

With tourism falling into coma since the lockdown early last year, many of these guides have sought alternative livelihood in other professions. The incentive of fully guaranteed loans up to 100,000 rupees announced today is aimed at bringing back those guides with valuable experience to their original profession.

Loans of up to one million rupees with 100 per cent guarantee will be provided to travel and tourism stakeholders recognized by Ministry of Tourism to promote the holiday sector, Sitharaman announced. This money is to be used as working capital for tourist enterprises as they struggle to get back into business.

Related Topics

India Business UAE Visit New Delhi Money March June Visa From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

TII’s Secure Systems Research Centre collaborate ..

1 minute ago

DPO transferred police officials

14 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi previews Sharjah Oasis for Techno ..

46 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s re-export trade amounted to AED467.5 bn ..

46 minutes ago

UK Police Officer Convicted of Manslaughter Kept J ..

14 minutes ago

UN Chief Worried By 'Volatile' Situation on Iraq-S ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.