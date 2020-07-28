UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Announces More Repatriation Flights From The Gulf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

India announces more repatriation flights from the Gulf

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 28th July, 2020 (WAM) – With demand from Indian citizens in the Gulf to fly home to cope with coronavirus disruptions still rampant, the Ministry of Civil Aviation here today released a full list of repatriation flights for August from the region to airports across India.

From 1st August to 29th August, Air India will ferry Indians on 22 flights from airports in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Another 23 flights flown by Air India throughout next month will repatriate Indian citizens from Bahrain, Doha and Muscat airports.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also released a partial list of "Vande Bharat" Phase V flights by the government-owned low cost carrier, Air India Express.

These are from 1st August to 15th August. They include four flights daily out of Dubai from 1st August to 5th August and another 37 flights in total out of Dubai from 6th August to 15th August.

The low cost airline will take off for India 79 times from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah during this 15-day window. India’s mission to bring back its citizens from all over the world is called Vande Bharat.

Air India and its low cost subsidiary have brought back 259,764 Indians on 1,391 inbound flights in the first four phases of Vande Bharat mission so far. Its Phase IV will be completed at the end of this month.

Related Topics

India World Air India Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah New Delhi Muscat Doha Bahrain July August 2020 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

18 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.