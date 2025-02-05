India-Arab conference of university Presidents launched

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) NEW DELHI, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – A new frontier in India’s cooperation with the Arab academic world has opened with the first conference of Presidents of Indian and Arab universities in New Delhi.



Inaugurating the conference, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, hoped this two-day conference will “strengthen cooperation in the field of higher education between India and the Arab world.”

Singh is India’s Minister in charge of the West Asia-North Africa region and the Gulf.

The conference has been jointly organized by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, India’s University Grants Commission, the Association of Arab Universities, and the Arab League.

A spokesperson for the Ministry said the conference “provides a platform for exchange of ideas in the field of higher education” between the two sides.