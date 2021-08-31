India, Bahrain celebrating golden jubilee of diplomatic ties

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) India and Bahrain are celebrating this year the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Coinciding with this important occasion, V Muraleedharan, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, began yesterday a three-day visit to Bahrain. On the first day of his visit, Muraleedharan met with Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to the press release, Muraleedharan will hold discussions with Bahraini ministers and dignitaries during his visit.

He will also meet a wide cross-section of the Indian community in Bahrain, including those in health, education, business and social service.

This is Muraleedharan’s first visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. About 350,000 Indians live in the Kingdom and India-Bahrain bilateral trade is around one billion Dollars. The visit is part of India’s continuing engagement of countries in the Gulf region.