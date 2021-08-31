UrduPoint.com

India, Bahrain Celebrating Golden Jubilee Of Diplomatic Ties

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:45 AM

India, Bahrain celebrating golden jubilee of diplomatic ties

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) India and Bahrain are celebrating this year the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Coinciding with this important occasion, V Muraleedharan, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, began yesterday a three-day visit to Bahrain. On the first day of his visit, Muraleedharan met with Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to the press release, Muraleedharan will hold discussions with Bahraini ministers and dignitaries during his visit.

He will also meet a wide cross-section of the Indian community in Bahrain, including those in health, education, business and social service.

This is Muraleedharan’s first visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. About 350,000 Indians live in the Kingdom and India-Bahrain bilateral trade is around one billion Dollars. The visit is part of India’s continuing engagement of countries in the Gulf region.

Related Topics

India Business Education Visit Rashid Bahrain Gold Billion

Recent Stories

ADX waives minimum commission fee on trading on al ..

ADX waives minimum commission fee on trading on all listed securities

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 216.97 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 216.97 million

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Emirati women display remarkable drive

UAE Press: Emirati women display remarkable drive

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bila ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone cal ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.