India bans all international flights

From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) "No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from Sunday, March 22," the government’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced today.

The ban will be in effect for one week as part of the strenuous efforts across this country to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The complete ban of all international passenger flights follows the Indian government’s assessment that almost all transmissions of the virus hitherto in this country is from foreign travel.

There is not yet any significant community transmission of people passing the virus to one another unless they have travelled abroad, medical tests across India have shown.

All efforts in India are now aimed at stopping community transmission and limiting travel transmissions.

The Ministry further said all state governments are being directed to issue "appropriate directions" so that all citizens above the age of 65 shall remain at home except when they need to go out for medical assistance. The restriction exempts public representatives, government employees and medical professionals. "All children below 10 years of age should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out," the advisory said.