India Becomes Second-worst Hit Country By COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

India becomes second-worst hit country by COVID-19

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) India's coronavirus infections surged past 4.2 million on Monday as it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases, Reuters reported.

With 4,204,613 infections, India is nearly 70,000 cases ahead of Brazil, which will post its most recent numbers later on Monday.

India, with a daily record 90,802 cases on Monday, also has the fastest-growing case load. The United States, with more than 6 million cases, remains the worst-affected country.

Deaths in India have been relatively low so far, but it has posted more than 1,000 deaths for each of the last five days.

On Monday, India's health ministry said 1,016 people died of COVID-19, taking total mortalities to 71,642, Reuters added.

