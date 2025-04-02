India Brands Kasturi Cotton To Compete In World Markets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) NEW DELHI, 2nd April, 2025 (WAM) – India’s government has registered Kasturi Cotton produced in the country as a brand and a trademark to enable it to compete in global markets with the best cotton from elsewhere in the world.
Hitherto, the best cottons in global markets have been Giza Egyptian cotton and Pima cotton grown on the American continent.
Kasturi Cotton with staple fibre lengths from 28 millimetre (mm) to extra-long staple cotton of 35 mm are predetermined benchmarks of quality, according to India’s National Accreditation board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
NABL tests and accredits products in accordance with the specifications of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
Kasturi Cotton, according to ISO standards, increases the softness, strength, durability and colour vibrancy of textiles and is verifiable using blockchain technology.
The government’s branding and trade mark registration offers quality assurance to cotton buyers the world over, according to India’s Ministry of Textiles.
“Participation in international events have been planned for creating world-wide awareness of the Kasturi Cotton branding programme,” said Kasturi Cotton Bharat, an organization set up by the Ministry for this purpose.
“Its plan includes publicity in the international markets to create demand for the brand,” the Ministry said.
