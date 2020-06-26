UrduPoint.com
India Campaign For "new Normal" During COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

India campaign for "new normal" during COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 25th June, 2020 (WAM) – As India prepares to enter the next phase of unlocking on July 1 in the face of rapidly rising COVID-19 infections, a major effort is under way to institutionalize the "new normal" community interactions during and after the Coronavirus pandemic.

NITI Aayog, the premier policy think tank of the Indian government, today launched a country-wide behaviour change campaign called "Navigating the New Normal." It also launched a web portal, http://www.covidthenewnormal.com/, containing resources informed by behavioural science.

NITI Aayog’s effort is in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Centre for Social and Behavioural Change, Ashoka University, and two ministries of the Indian government: the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The campaign aims to deal with the challenge. "how do we ensure that the increased movement does not increase the spread of COVID-19," according to a readout of its launch by NITI Aayog.

"As the lockdown is lifted, people will resume their normal activities. This signals a need for change and creation of a "new normal," where we adapt our routine activities to enable consistent compliance to the COVID-19 protective behaviour," the readout said.

One focus of the campaign will be instructional on the correct way to wear masks. "Undoubtedly, this simple measure has made a big difference in the fight against Covid-19," NITI Aayog pointed out.

