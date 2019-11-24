UrduPoint.com
India, China To Mark 70 Years Of Diplomatic Ties With 70 Celebratory Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 02:30 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) India and China will hold 70 celebratory activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as agreed to during last month's informal summit meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The activities will demonstrate the historic connection between the two ancient civilisations of India and China as well as their growing bilateral relationship over the years, Asian news International, ANI, reported on Sunday.

They will further deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries at all levels, including between their respective legislatures, businesses, academics, cultural and youth organisations as well as the defence forces, a statement said.

Both countries will also jointly release commemorative stamps and noble metal coins on the occasion.

Modi and Xi met for their second informal summit at Mamallapuram, a coastal town near Chennai in South Indian state of Tamil Nadu on 11th and 12th October and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including measures to jointly combat terrorism and expansion of bilateral trade and investment, said the ANI report.

