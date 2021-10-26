India completes one billion vaccinations against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 21st October, 2021 (WAM) – Indians across the country today celebrated with music and other entertainment programmes the historic milestone of vaccinating one billion people against COVID-19.

All major national monuments in India will be specially illuminated tonight to denote the achievement in the fight against the global pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached a government hospital in New Delhi as India approached the one billion vaccination figure, joyfully mingled with healthcare workers and security staff at the hospital to mark the occasion.

India and China are the only two countries to have undertaken such a gigantic preventive drive against Coronavirus infections.

"We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and the collective spirit of Indians," Modi said later. "India scripts history."

The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulated India on reaching the milestone. So did the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which is the main partner in COVAX, global vaccine-sharing platform.

India started vaccinations in the middle of January this year.