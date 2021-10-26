UrduPoint.com

India Completes One Billion Vaccinations Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

India completes one billion vaccinations against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 21st October, 2021 (WAM) – Indians across the country today celebrated with music and other entertainment programmes the historic milestone of vaccinating one billion people against COVID-19.

All major national monuments in India will be specially illuminated tonight to denote the achievement in the fight against the global pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached a government hospital in New Delhi as India approached the one billion vaccination figure, joyfully mingled with healthcare workers and security staff at the hospital to mark the occasion.

India and China are the only two countries to have undertaken such a gigantic preventive drive against Coronavirus infections.

"We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and the collective spirit of Indians," Modi said later. "India scripts history."

The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulated India on reaching the milestone. So did the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which is the main partner in COVAX, global vaccine-sharing platform.

India started vaccinations in the middle of January this year.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Music China Narendra Modi New Delhi Enterprise January October From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Middle East box office revenue to cross $800 milli ..

Middle East box office revenue to cross $800 million in 2021 as 4th META Cinema ..

3 minutes ago
 US, International Partners Arrest 150 People for D ..

US, International Partners Arrest 150 People for Darknet Opioid Trafficking- Jus ..

4 minutes ago
 Kashmiris will never accept Indian domination; For ..

Kashmiris will never accept Indian domination; Former AJK speaker

5 minutes ago
 Collective efforts stressed for eradicating corrup ..

Collective efforts stressed for eradicating corruption: Justice (Retd) Javed Iqb ..

5 minutes ago
 DC visits Mukhtiarkar Office, inspects staff atten ..

DC visits Mukhtiarkar Office, inspects staff attendance, revenue record

5 minutes ago
 Moldova Signs Contract to Buy 1Mln Cubic Meters of ..

Moldova Signs Contract to Buy 1Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Dutch Company Vitol

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.