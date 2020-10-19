UrduPoint.com
India Coronavirus Infections Rise By 55,722

Mon 19th October 2020

India coronavirus infections rise by 55,722

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) India’s tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.55 million on Monday, having risen by 55,722 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The world's second-most populous country also has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, which has around 8.

1 million.

However, India recorded its lowest death toll in nearly four months on Monday with 579 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 114,610.

