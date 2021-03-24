UrduPoint.com
India Detects Novel Coronavirus Variant

Wed 24th March 2021

India detects novel coronavirus variant

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) India's health ministry said on Wednesday that a novel variant of the coronavirus had been detected in the country in addition to many other variants of concern (VOCs) also found abroad.

"Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some States," the health ministry said in a statement.

