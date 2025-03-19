India developing National Adaptation Plan for climate resilience

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) India is developing a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to integrate climate resilience and adaptation into outcome-oriented policies and measures, Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs, has said.

“This reflects our priority of creating a strategic vision for climate action that will be put into all aspects of our governance, planning and budgets,” Singh said.

He made these announcements in a lecture on the subject, “Towards a Green Future for Sustainable Development: India’s Climate Initiatives for Environmental Cooperation” in New Delhi.

He regretted that discussions on climate change and climate action have lately taken a backseat due to evolving complex geopolitical equations.

Singh said India’s policies are directed towards sustainable development and poverty eradication, and "we continue to strive to de-couple emissions from growth."

India has made green transition a people’s movement. “Green technologies and innovative models helped us to achieve nearly hundred percent electrification in 2019,” Singh said.

“To enhance capital availability for climate adaptation and mitigation, India is developing a climate finance taxonomy, which will support the country’s climate commitments and green transition programmes.”