India Developing Small Modular Reactors To Meet Energy Demand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 09:48 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) NEW DELHI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – Small modular reactors generating as little electricity as 16 megawatts (MW) going up to 300 MW will open pathways to a revival in the use of nuclear energy worldwide, India’s Minister of State for Science, Technology and Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh, has told Parliament.

India is developing such reactors on a large scale to reach electricity to the country’s remote areas and industrial clusters under a Nuclear Mission costing about $ 2.5 billion.

“The Nuclear Mission will be a defining moment in India's energy history, a groundbreaking initiative to meet the energy demands of India's large population while ensuring a clean and stable power source,” Singh said.

The Nuclear Mission’s financial allocation was announced in India’s budget, presented this year on 1st February. But the Mission’s details, scope and benefits were announced by Singh in Rajya Sabha, the upper House of Parliament, on Thursday, 27th March.

By 2047, the centenary of India’s independence, plans are under way to generate 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear energy. This will constitute 10 percent of India's total energy consumption.

“To achieve this, the government has opened up the nuclear sector to private investors,” the Minister said.

He told Parliament that India was collaborating with France and the US for nuclear technology advancements, through the indigenous National Research Foundation.

