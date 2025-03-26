India dominates global milk market, contributing 25% of production

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) NEW DELHI, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – India has become the world’s biggest producer of milk, contributing 25 percent of global milk production, the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, S P Singh Baghel, has said in a parliamentarian session.

Milk production in India increased by 63.56 percent in the last decade, from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 239.2 million tonnes now, Baghel told the lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha.

This represents a domestic annual growth rate of 5.7 percent compared to the world’s growth in milk production of only 2 percent per annum.

A National Programme for Dairy Development envisages strengthening of infrastructure for quality milk testing equipment as well as Primary chilling facilities for self-help production groups and farmers’ producer organisations.

The programme also aims to upgrade dairy processing facilities and marketing infrastructure for milk producer-owned institutions.

Livestock health and disease control programmes to provide for prophylactic vaccination against animal diseases, capacity building of veterinary services, disease surveillance, and strengthening veterinary infrastructure have been integral to India’s top rank in global milk production, the Minister said.