India Enacts New Law To Reform Medical Education

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:00 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) A new law passed by the Indian parliament will enable students to take admission in medical colleges across India through a single entrance test, a top official said here on Thursday.

The "historic" National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed by the upper house of the parliament Rajya Sabha on Thursday will benefit MBBS students and doctors, said Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The Bill will enhance the quality of education in medical colleges and further increase the government's control over medical admissions, Asian news International, ANI, quoted the minister as saying.

Rajya Sabha approved on Thursday morning the NMC Bill that seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of the existing Medical Council of India (MCI).

The lower house of the parliament Loksabha had already passed the bill.

The minister brushed aside the criticism against the bill, said the ANI report.

