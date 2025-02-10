India Energy Week Highlights Art Of Sustainability
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) India Energy Week, the world’s second-largest energy event taking place in New Delhi this week, will have an unusual element at such largely technical gatherings – the art of sustainability.
About 300 traditional Indian artisans will demonstrate the use of natural energy sources and minimal machinery to show the global energy industry how tradition and innovation can be blended in the new millennium of artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and maritime decarbonisation.
The focus on the art of sustainability in the global energy world is being undertaken under the auspices of Dastkari Haat Samiti, a 40-year-old association of India’s craftspeople.
It sustains thousands of families across India through traditional crafts. It is supported by the United Nations Development Programme, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the World Bank.
At a sprawling exhibition, which is part of the India Energy Week, there will be demonstrations by Dastkari Haat Samiti members of India’s rich craft practices.
