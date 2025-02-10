Open Menu

India Energy Week Highlights Art Of Sustainability

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

India Energy Week highlights art of sustainability

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) India Energy Week, the world’s second-largest energy event taking place in New Delhi this week, will have an unusual element at such largely technical gatherings – the art of sustainability.

About 300 traditional Indian artisans will demonstrate the use of natural energy sources and minimal machinery to show the global energy industry how tradition and innovation can be blended in the new millennium of artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and maritime decarbonisation.

The focus on the art of sustainability in the global energy world is being undertaken under the auspices of Dastkari Haat Samiti, a 40-year-old association of India’s craftspeople.

It sustains thousands of families across India through traditional crafts. It is supported by the United Nations Development Programme, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the World Bank.

At a sprawling exhibition, which is part of the India Energy Week, there will be demonstrations by Dastkari Haat Samiti members of India’s rich craft practices.

Related Topics

India World World Bank United Nations New Delhi Undp Event Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

6 minutes ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

21 minutes ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

36 minutes ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

51 minutes ago
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

2 hours ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle ..

Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms

2 hours ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for t ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL in ..

Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East