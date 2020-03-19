UrduPoint.com
India Establishes Coronavirus Helpline For Gulf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) NEW DELHI,19th March, 2020 (WAM) – India’s Ministry of External Affairs, MEA, today announced the establishment of a round-the-clock helpline for worldwide coordination on COVID-19 even as the country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, appealed for a voluntary, day-long curfew by Indians on Sunday.

The MEA’s helpline will be available to people in the Gulf for assistance in the eventuality that their families, friends or associates fall victim to a COVID-19 infection or issues related to the spreading Coronavirus.

The telephone numbers of the Control Room are 1800118797 (toll free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104 and +91-11-23017905, The facility’s email is covid19@mea.gov.in and it can be contacted on Fax number +91-11-23018158.

In addition, for people calling in from the Gulf states, a team of officers are available to provide specific and special assistance. The team is led by Dr. T. V.

Nagendra Prasad, Joint Secretary for the Gulf in the MEA. The Gulf team’s phone numbers are: +91-11-49018480 and +91- 9205066104.

Similarly, designated officers have been appointed for different geographical areas and specifically for Coronavirus hotspots like Italy, Spain, China and Iran.

With international flights into India being suspended from Sunday and visas already in abeyance, Indians and others in the Gulf who want to coordinate on issues related to COVID-19 will find this helpline useful. Especially if they need to travel to India, but are unable to do so because of restrictions triggered by health concerns.

Modi urged his citizens to practice the concept of a voluntary "People’s Curfew" on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM, when only those who have to perform essential services would venture out of their homes. He said that the "success of such a people’s movement and the experiences gained from it will prepare us for the challenges ahead."

