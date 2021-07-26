UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Expanding Strategic Petroleum Reserves Into 2nd Phase

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:45 PM

India expanding strategic petroleum reserves into 2nd phase

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 26th July, 2021 (WAM) – India is expanding its strategic petroleum reserves programme, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, told the lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha, today.

In the second phase of its petroleum reserves programme, approvals were given this month for establishing two additional commercial-cum-strategic storage facilities with a total capacity of 6.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) in underground storage structures. The approvals were announced by the Minister today in reply to questions from Lok Sabha members.

In the first phase of India’s strategic petroleum reserves programme, an agreement to store oil from Abu Dhabi at strategic petroleum reserves in India was signed between the two sides in January 2017 during a visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to New Delhi.

Following the agreement, first cargo of crude oil from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was shipped to India 16 months later as reported by the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on 12th May 2018. Subsequent shipments have been ongoing as part of the agreement.

The expansion of India’s strategic petroleum reserves into its second phase envisages new facilities at Chandikhol in Odisha state with 4 MMT capacity and another at Padur in Karnataka state with 2.5 MMT capacity.

Both facilities will be built by way of public-private partnerships. The Request for Proposals (RFPs) for building these new facilities is under finalization, Teli said. The government had allocated Indian rupees 2.1 billion (US$ 155.4 billion) in its budget for last year for land acquisition for the expansion in the second phase.

Related Topics

India Parliament Budget UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Visit New Delhi Sabha Teli January May July Gas 2017 2018 From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

31 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

59 minutes ago

Pak contingent for Olympics was funded by PSB: Spo ..

59 minutes ago

Russia Presents 'Near-Term' Risk for US While Chin ..

59 minutes ago

Asad reviews status of KCR, Railway Freight Corrid ..

59 minutes ago

Belgium offers Covid-19 vaccines to foreign sailor ..

1 hour ago

US-Led Coalition Has Not Conducted Airstrikes in I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.