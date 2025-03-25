India Expands Presence At Arabian Travel Market 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – India is set to expand its presence at the 2025 edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28th April to 1st May.
A statement released today projected that India’s participation this year will grow by 41 percent year-on-year, driven by a strong presence from exhibitors such as the Ministry of Tourism of India, airlines Air India and Air India Express, as well as expanded representation from regional tourism boards of Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
According to Future Market Insights, India’s outbound tourism market is expected to reach US$55 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4 percent over the next decade.
Research from STR, a hospitality industry analytics firm, indicates that India is increasingly becoming one of the most targeted outbound tourism markets globally, with many destinations intensifying efforts to attract Indian travellers.
In 2024, Dubai welcomed 3.14 million visitors from South Asia, with India accounting for the largest share, contributing significantly to the city’s total of 18.
72 million international visitors, a 9 percent increase year-on-year.
Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director of Arabian Travel Market in the middle East, stated that India’s larger showcase at ATM highlights not only the rich and diverse travel offerings the country provides – from luxury experiences and wellness resorts to cultural destinations and adventure tourism – but also represents a key platform for global travel exchange, allowing the international travel industry to tap into this profitable market.
The 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market will be held under the theme “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, reflecting its mission to shape the future of travel and tourism through greater integration and cooperation.
ATM 2025 will host more than 2,600 exhibiting companies, and total attendance is expected to exceed 47,000 visitors, with participation from over 161 global destinations, underscoring the event’s extensive international reach.
Recent Stories
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
More Stories From Middle East
-
Austrian National Bank lowers 2025 economic growth forecast5 minutes ago
-
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20255 minutes ago
-
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days20 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic substances50 minutes ago
-
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March1 hour ago
-
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive values in community2 hours ago
-
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions2 hours ago
-
TV BRICS launches TV project on learning Russian for foreigners in BRICS+ countries2 hours ago
-
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'2 hours ago
-
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price down 32 cents to $76.28 pb2 hours ago