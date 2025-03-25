Open Menu

India Expands Presence At Arabian Travel Market 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – India is set to expand its presence at the 2025 edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28th April to 1st May.

A statement released today projected that India’s participation this year will grow by 41 percent year-on-year, driven by a strong presence from exhibitors such as the Ministry of Tourism of India, airlines Air India and Air India Express, as well as expanded representation from regional tourism boards of Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to Future Market Insights, India’s outbound tourism market is expected to reach US$55 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4 percent over the next decade.

Research from STR, a hospitality industry analytics firm, indicates that India is increasingly becoming one of the most targeted outbound tourism markets globally, with many destinations intensifying efforts to attract Indian travellers.

In 2024, Dubai welcomed 3.14 million visitors from South Asia, with India accounting for the largest share, contributing significantly to the city’s total of 18.

72 million international visitors, a 9 percent increase year-on-year.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director of Arabian Travel Market in the middle East, stated that India’s larger showcase at ATM highlights not only the rich and diverse travel offerings the country provides – from luxury experiences and wellness resorts to cultural destinations and adventure tourism – but also represents a key platform for global travel exchange, allowing the international travel industry to tap into this profitable market.

The 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market will be held under the theme “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, reflecting its mission to shape the future of travel and tourism through greater integration and cooperation.

ATM 2025 will host more than 2,600 exhibiting companies, and total attendance is expected to exceed 47,000 visitors, with participation from over 161 global destinations, underscoring the event’s extensive international reach.

