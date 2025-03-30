India expands strategic partnerships in the Gulf

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) India is rapidly expanding its “Strategic Partnerships” in the Gulf region, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, told India’s Parliament.

The latest of such partnerships was established with Qatar last month during a visit to New Delhi by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Thani, the Minister told the Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament.

Two months earlier, in December 2024, a similar partnership was set up with Kuwait during a visit to that country by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India wants to further strengthen ties with countries in the Gulf, the middle East and North Africa region and the Mediterranean, Margherita told Lok Sabha Member Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal.

“India is leveraging its diplomatic efforts and entering into multi-faceted strategic partnerships, enhancing political ties, strengthening national security, fostering economic and investments growth, securing energy resources, deepening people-to-people ties, expanding cooperation in technology, innovation, infrastructure development and increasing global influence,” he said.

“India intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise infrastructure, decarbonise industries, improve public health and promote the development of critical, emerging and green technologies,” the Minister said.