India Expands Strategic Partnerships In The Gulf
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 12:16 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) India is rapidly expanding its “Strategic Partnerships” in the Gulf region, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, told India’s Parliament.
The latest of such partnerships was established with Qatar last month during a visit to New Delhi by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Thani, the Minister told the Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament.
Two months earlier, in December 2024, a similar partnership was set up with Kuwait during a visit to that country by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India wants to further strengthen ties with countries in the Gulf, the middle East and North Africa region and the Mediterranean, Margherita told Lok Sabha Member Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal.
“India is leveraging its diplomatic efforts and entering into multi-faceted strategic partnerships, enhancing political ties, strengthening national security, fostering economic and investments growth, securing energy resources, deepening people-to-people ties, expanding cooperation in technology, innovation, infrastructure development and increasing global influence,” he said.
“India intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise infrastructure, decarbonise industries, improve public health and promote the development of critical, emerging and green technologies,” the Minister said.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..
Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan
BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations2 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla2 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro3 minutes ago
-
‘Ghaitah Al Ain 2025’ Festival begins tomorrow in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs on Eid Al-Fitr3 minutes ago
-
India rushes first responder relief to earthquake-hit Myanmar3 minutes ago
-
India expands strategic partnerships in the Gulf3 minutes ago
-
New dialysis centre opens in Abu Dhabi to provide free lifesaving care3 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque4 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr4 minutes ago