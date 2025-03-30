Open Menu

India Expands Strategic Partnerships In The Gulf

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 12:16 AM

India expands strategic partnerships in the Gulf

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) India is rapidly expanding its “Strategic Partnerships” in the Gulf region, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, told India’s Parliament.

The latest of such partnerships was established with Qatar last month during a visit to New Delhi by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Thani, the Minister told the Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament.

Two months earlier, in December 2024, a similar partnership was set up with Kuwait during a visit to that country by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India wants to further strengthen ties with countries in the Gulf, the middle East and North Africa region and the Mediterranean, Margherita told Lok Sabha Member Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal.

“India is leveraging its diplomatic efforts and entering into multi-faceted strategic partnerships, enhancing political ties, strengthening national security, fostering economic and investments growth, securing energy resources, deepening people-to-people ties, expanding cooperation in technology, innovation, infrastructure development and increasing global influence,” he said.

“India intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise infrastructure, decarbonise industries, improve public health and promote the development of critical, emerging and green technologies,” the Minister said.

Related Topics

India Africa Prime Minister Technology Parliament Narendra Modi Kuwait Visit Qatar New Delhi Sabha Middle East December

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

2 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

3 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

3 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

4 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

4 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th ni ..

Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: ..

BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East