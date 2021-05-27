India extends anti-COVID-19 restrictions till June end

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 27th May, 2021 (WAM) – India’s Ministry of Home Affairs tonight extended till 30th June, the countrywide restrictions to contain COVID-19, ordered on 29th April following the onset of a second wave of the pandemic.

"In spite of declining trend in infections, the number of active cases presently is still very high. It is, therefore, important that containment measures may continue to be implemented strictly," India’s Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in tonight’s order.

He noted that "the strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a declining trend in the number of new and active cases across states and union territories, barring some areas in the southern and north-eastern regions.

"

The restrictions include closures of shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants, sports complexes, spas, swimming pools and religious places. Essential activities such as provision of healthcare, police services, banks and regulated movement of public transport shall continue.

However, states and union territories have been given the leeway to take decisions based on local conditions and the level of COVID-19 infections.