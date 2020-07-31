India extends ban on international passenger flights until 31st August

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) India has extended the suspension of all international passenger flights until 31st August, Asian news International, ANI, quoted India's Director-General of Civil Aviation, DGCA, as saying on Friday.

"The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India up to 31st August; however, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA," it said.

The government has approved more than 2,500 repatriation flights by foreign carriers to fly stranded passengers to and from India during the suspension period due to COVID-19 situation in the country, said the ANI report.