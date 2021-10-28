India extends COVID-19 containment rules till November end

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 28th October, 2021 (WAM) – With five festivals due to take place in different parts of India from 4th November till 19th November, the Ministry of Home Affairs here today extended existing restrictions to contain COVID-19 until the last day of next month.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, the undersigned hereby directs to ensure compliance with the Prompt and Effective Containment Measures for COVID-19 as conveyed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will remain in force up to 30th November 2021," today’s order said. The order is signed by India’s Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla.

In a separate order, India’s Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, cautioned about the upcoming festival season.

"This is a critical period as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-safe behaviour during festivals, resulting in large gatherings, events and fairs.

It is critical to enforce adherence to guidelines to allow festivities in a cautious, safe and COVID-appropriate manner."

Bhushan warned that any laxity in implementation of restrictions can result in a surge in Coronavirus infections.

He ordered that "as a matter of abundant caution, no mass gatherings should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than five per cent case positivity."

However, gatherings with advance permission and limited people, as fixed under local conditions, may be allowed in districts reporting a positivity rate of five per cent or less. "These gatherings shall also be monitored, and in case of violations of physical distancing, and mask usage norms, necessary enforcement and penal actions should be taken."