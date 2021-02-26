UrduPoint.com
India Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till March End

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

India extends COVID-19 restrictions till March end

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) India’s Ministry of Home Affairs today extended the prevailing restrictions for surveillance, containment and caution against the spread of COVID-19 till the end of March. The restrictions were to have expired at midnight on 28th February.

"There is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic. States and Union Territories have also been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population so as to break the chain of transmission and overcome the pandemic," the Ministry’s guidelines for the coming month said.

Containment zones, which are areas with a high COVID-19 infection rate, must continue to be demarcated carefully and prescribed containment measures are to be strictly followed within these zones.

"COVID-19-appropriate behaviour must be promoted and enforced and the Standard Operating Procedures prescribed in respect of various permitted activities must be followed scrupulously," the Ministry warned..

More Stories From Middle East

