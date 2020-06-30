UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Extends Free Food For 800 Million People Till November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

India extends free food for 800 million people till November

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) By Krishnan Nayar New Delhi, 30th June, 2020 (WAM) – On the eve of the second phase of unlocking India in the process of managing the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended free food grain distribution for approximately 800 million people till the end of November.

The measure will cost his government 900 billion Indian rupees (about $11.9 billion), he said in a nation-wide televised address.

With the onset of monsoon, "we are entering the season of increased cases of cough, cold and fever," Modi cautioned. "I, therefore, beseech all of you to take special care of yourselves."

The Prime Minister said "timely imposition of lockdown and other decisions have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. But since Unlock-1, there is increasing negligence in personal and social behaviour.

Earlier, we were very careful with respect to wearing of masks, social distancing and washing of hands for 20 seconds. But today, when we need to be more careful, increasing negligence is a cause of worry."

Modi promised that "while taking all the precautions, we will further expand economic activities. We will work ceaselessly for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-sufficient India). We will be vocal for local."

Modi’s announcements came on a day when 13,099 COVID-19 patients were cured, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here. India’s total COVID-19 count to-date is 566,840, of which 215,125 are active cases. There have been 16,893 deaths while 334,822 patients have been cured so far, the Ministry said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi June November 2020 Family All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE had over 9,000 mosques in 2019: FCSA

21 minutes ago

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

36 minutes ago

China says final border between Palestine, Israel ..

13 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

52 minutes ago

Russia's Floating NPP Starts Supplying Heat to Con ..

24 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Parliamentarism highlights Parliament ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.