UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Extends Lockdown Till 3rd May

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:45 AM

India extends lockdown till 3rd May

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) As COVID-19 infections crossed 10,000 cases in India this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the countrywide lockdown by 19 days until 3rd May.

India’s three-week lockdown was to end at midnight tonight.

In a half-hour televised address to the nation, Modi, however, held out hope that from next Monday, there will be phased relaxation of the lockdown in districts where COVID-19 cases have been contained.

There are several hundred districts in India where there has been not even one case of the infection. In those areas, Modi cautioned, "Even if one new case is reported, the relaxations will be taken back."

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here announced this morning that India had so far recorded 10,363 COVID-19 infections of which 1,036 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. There have been 339 deaths. A final figure for the day is expected to be announced late evening.

Meanwhile, Modi said restrictions will be tightened further in areas which have become "hotspots" because of a large number of virus positive patients. "Harsh steps will be taken to curtail the spread of coronavirus in these hotspots which will be closely monitored."

The Prime Minister added that the pandemic had not spread exponentially in India despite the country’s size, population and density of habitat only because the three-week, ongoing lockdown had been pervasive. He thanked people for cooperating with the government’s efforts to contain the Coronavirus.

"You all are like soldiers fighting the virus," Modi said about the people of India noting that they have been celebrating the traditional harvest and spring festival today from their homes with patience and forbearance.

Almost all over India, today is a day of festivities, known by different Names in different states, to mark the start of the food harvesting season and the advent of spring.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi May Family All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs to release all citizens arrested over v ..

3 minutes ago

Asiatic Public Relations Network short listed for ..

22 minutes ago

Calls to loosen US sanctions as Cuba battles pande ..

21 minutes ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approves deb ..

32 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 14, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

ASEAN leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.