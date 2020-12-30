India extends UK flight ban

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) India has extended the temporary ban on flights to and from the United Kingdom till 7th January, 2021, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here.

The ban, imposed following the detection of a new variant of the Coronavirus in the UK, was to expire on 31st December.

"This recommendation is based on the inputs received from the Joint Monitoring Group headed by the Director General of Health Services and the National Task Force jointly headed by Director General of the Indian Council for Medical Research, ICMR and Member (Health), NITI Aayog," a statement by the Ministry said.

NITI Aayog is the premier policy think tank of the Indian government.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, which promptly accepted the recommendation and formally extended the ban, will permit "strictly regulated resumption of a limited number of flights originating from UK into India," when the flights resume.

So far, 20 persons have been found in India with the mutant variant of the virus in, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.