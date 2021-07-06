UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Eyes GCC Market For Exporting Fly Ash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

India eyes GCC market for exporting fly ash

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 6th July, 2021 (WAM) – India is exploring avenues to export its excess stocks of fly ash to markets in the Gulf and the rest of the Arab world.

The state-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) this week invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the export of fly ash specifically from the GCC and Arab countries through tender. The tender application, which is now open, will close on 25th July, the Ministry of Power said in a press release.

Fly ash, a by-product from electricity generation in thermal power plants, is used in road-building and is a sturdy raw material in constructing flyovers. It is widely used by the cement industry and in the manufacture of bricks and tiles for various construction purposes.

Under the norms set by India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, it is mandatory that thermal plants should utilize the entire by-product of fly ash from thermal plants from their fourth year of operation.

India has a creditable record of using all its output of fly ash, mainly in its massive road-building projects and its sprawling construction industry. India has 101 power plants which generate fly ash that are monitored by the Central Electricity Authority. Penalties are imposed on them by the government if these power plants are unable to put all their fly ash to productive use.

Demand for fly ash from domestic industries that use the by-product came down drastically after the COVID-19 outbreak last year. Such demand fell further during the second wave of the pandemic in India in the last two months. NTPC recently held a competition on the innovative utilization of fly ash.

NTPC, India’s largest integrated power producer, is endeavouring towards one hundred per cent utilization of fly ash by inviting EOIs for export of fly ash to the middle East, the Ministry of Power said. It has earmarked 14.5 million tonnes of fly ash for export this year.

Related Topics

India World Electricity New Delhi Middle East July Stocks Market All From Government Industry Million Arab

Recent Stories

With 158.24 doses for every 100 persons, UAE maint ..

21 minutes ago

Minister for timely completion of ongoing projects ..

11 minutes ago

Kaunda's funeral in limbo as family contest burial ..

11 minutes ago

US Presses Ethiopia Government to Accept Indefinit ..

11 minutes ago

UN 'disturbed' by death in jail of Indian priest

11 minutes ago

Russian Yandex to launch delivery robots in US

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.