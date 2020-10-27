India freezes further reopening until end November

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 27th October, 2020 (WAM) – India’s Ministry of Home Affairs today decided not to allow any further relaxation of restrictions to contain the Coronavirus pandemic until the end of November.

International ramifications of the freeze in reopening will be felt most on international air travel, including flights to and from the Gulf. "The following activities are permitted but with certain restrictions," the Ministry’s order said. "International air travel of passengers only as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs."

It stated that "the guidelines for reopening, issued on 30th September are to remain in force up to 30th November.

In respect of certain activities, having relatively higher degree of risk of COVID-19 infection, state governments have been permitted to take decisions for their reopening, based on the assessment of the situation. These activities include schools, coaching institutes, universities for research scholars and allowing gatherings above the limit of 100."

The Ministry pointed out that the rationale behind gradual reopening and progressive resumption of activities is to move forward to normalcy. "However, it does not mean the end of the pandemic. There is a need to exercise abundant caution by adopting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour by every citizen in their daily routine."