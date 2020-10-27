UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Freezes Further Reopening Until End November

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:15 PM

India freezes further reopening until end November

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 27th October, 2020 (WAM) – India’s Ministry of Home Affairs today decided not to allow any further relaxation of restrictions to contain the Coronavirus pandemic until the end of November.

International ramifications of the freeze in reopening will be felt most on international air travel, including flights to and from the Gulf. "The following activities are permitted but with certain restrictions," the Ministry’s order said. "International air travel of passengers only as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs."

It stated that "the guidelines for reopening, issued on 30th September are to remain in force up to 30th November.

In respect of certain activities, having relatively higher degree of risk of COVID-19 infection, state governments have been permitted to take decisions for their reopening, based on the assessment of the situation. These activities include schools, coaching institutes, universities for research scholars and allowing gatherings above the limit of 100."

The Ministry pointed out that the rationale behind gradual reopening and progressive resumption of activities is to move forward to normalcy. "However, it does not mean the end of the pandemic. There is a need to exercise abundant caution by adopting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour by every citizen in their daily routine."

Related Topics

India New Delhi September October November 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses for violating COV ..

51 minutes ago

Europol Launching Online Campaign Across 18 Nation ..

9 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister condemns blast in Peshawar

9 minutes ago

KP govt announces public holiday on Oct 30 to cele ..

12 minutes ago

Kashmir Black Day observed in Sanghar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.