India-GCC Industrial Conference To Be Held In November

31st October 2021

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The fifth India-GCC Industrial Conference will be held in New Delhi on 22nd - 23rd November, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced.

The focus of the two-day conference will be on sustainable energy security, agriculture, food processing, packaging, logistics, infrastructure and real estate. Given the global challenges to mankind’s health, there will be sessions on healthcare, pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

Digital transformations, e-governance and service delivery will together make up an important sectoral package on which the conference will have discussions.

The Confederation said the objective of the conference was to "provide a common platform for decision-makers from the GCC countries to meet a wide range of Indian business leaders and companies at one place."

CII, which is India’s leading industry organisation, hoped the event will lead to "a strategy for facilitating a quantum jump in Indian participation in projects in GCC countries, as well as GCC participation in Indian projects."

