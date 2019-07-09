UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Hands Over 250 Houses To Myanmar's Rakhine State

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:45 PM

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine State

India on Tuesday handed over 250 houses to the displaced Muslim minorities, who are currently residing in Myanmar's Rakhine State, under the Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) for US$25 million for a period of five years, Asian News International, ANI, reported on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) India on Tuesday handed over 250 houses to the displaced Muslim minorities, who are currently residing in Myanmar's Rakhine State, under the Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) for US$25 million for a period of five years, Asian news International, ANI, reported on Tuesday.

"India handed over 250 pre-fabricated houses for use of displaced returnees ... at a ceremony in Maung Daw in Rakhine State," Indian External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on his official Twitter handle.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on RSDP was signed between India and Myanmar in December 2017, aiming to contribute to the socio-economic development in the northern Rakhine State.

Saurabh Kumar, the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, handed over the documents related to 250 pre-fabricated houses for use of displaced returnees from Bangladesh, to U Aung Kyaw Zan, Joint-chairman of Returnee Resettlement Work Committee and the Minister for Electricity, Industry, and Transportation of Rakhine State Government, the MEA said in a statement.

"The construction of 250 houses was the first initiative under the RSDP and has been successfully completed. Another 22 proposals, which include solar power related projects, construction-related projects, agriculture mechanisation projects, and capacity building projects are presently under consideration," the statement said.

Due to rising violence against Rohingyas in Myanmar, thousands of them have entered India and Bangladesh to seek refuge.

Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees reside in India after having fled persecution in Myanmar, out of which 16,000 are registered with the United Nations Refugee Agency, said the ANI report.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh United Nations Electricity Twitter Agriculture Myanmar December 2017 Muslim From Government Refugee Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

26 minutes ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

41 minutes ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

13 minutes ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

15 minutes ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

45 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.