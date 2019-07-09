India on Tuesday handed over 250 houses to the displaced Muslim minorities, who are currently residing in Myanmar's Rakhine State, under the Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) for US$25 million for a period of five years, Asian News International, ANI, reported on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) India on Tuesday handed over 250 houses to the displaced Muslim minorities, who are currently residing in Myanmar's Rakhine State, under the Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) for US$25 million for a period of five years, Asian news International, ANI, reported on Tuesday.

"India handed over 250 pre-fabricated houses for use of displaced returnees ... at a ceremony in Maung Daw in Rakhine State," Indian External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on his official Twitter handle.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on RSDP was signed between India and Myanmar in December 2017, aiming to contribute to the socio-economic development in the northern Rakhine State.

Saurabh Kumar, the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, handed over the documents related to 250 pre-fabricated houses for use of displaced returnees from Bangladesh, to U Aung Kyaw Zan, Joint-chairman of Returnee Resettlement Work Committee and the Minister for Electricity, Industry, and Transportation of Rakhine State Government, the MEA said in a statement.

"The construction of 250 houses was the first initiative under the RSDP and has been successfully completed. Another 22 proposals, which include solar power related projects, construction-related projects, agriculture mechanisation projects, and capacity building projects are presently under consideration," the statement said.

Due to rising violence against Rohingyas in Myanmar, thousands of them have entered India and Bangladesh to seek refuge.

Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees reside in India after having fled persecution in Myanmar, out of which 16,000 are registered with the United Nations Refugee Agency, said the ANI report.