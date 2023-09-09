India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) The 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit kicked off today in the Indian capital, New Delhi, with deliberations covering key global issues, as well as accelerating collective progress to drive sustainable development, balanced economic growth and climate action worldwide.

As this year's host country of the two-day summit, India chose the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future” to reflect its commitment to achieving just and equitable growth for all nations of the world.

This year's summit welcomes the UAE as a guest of honour, with the country set to participate in dialogues and meetings with international partners to discuss bolstering cooperation in promoting balanced economic growth and boosting climate action, among other areas.

The G20 India Presidency's agenda focuses on a number of key issues, including climate change and environmental protection, economic recovery and growth, food security and agricultural development, poverty eradication and inequality, peace and security and technology and innovation.