India Launches Single Resource On Climate Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:15 PM

India launches single resource on climate initiatives

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 28th November, 2020 (WAM) – India has launched a single point information resource on all its climate initiatives.

Launching the "India Climate Change Knowledge Portal," the Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, said his country has achieved its pre-2020 Climate Action targets and is committed to acting with the international community on Climate Action, "although historically India is not responsible for emissions."

Javadekar said the new resource will provide information on the initiatives taken by various Indian ministries and enable users to access updated status on these initiatives.

The portal captures in one place, sector-wise adaptation and mitigation actions that are being taken in India, including major steps by the government at the international levels to address climate change issues.

Its eight components include India’s climate profile, national policy framework and steps towards bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

