India logs 30,757 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) India reported 30,757 new COVID-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the country's active caseload reached 332,918, which is 0.

78 percent of the total COVID cases reported so far.

ANI quoted the health ministry as saying that 67,538 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the recovery tally in the country to 41,910,984.