UrduPoint.com

India Logs 30,757 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 11:45 AM

India logs 30,757 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) India reported 30,757 new COVID-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the country's active caseload reached 332,918, which is 0.

78 percent of the total COVID cases reported so far.

ANI quoted the health ministry as saying that 67,538 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the recovery tally in the country to 41,910,984.

Related Topics

India Family

Recent Stories

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagi ..

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagine a plastic free world

7 minutes ago
 Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

7 minutes ago
 Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil& ..

Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil&#039;s &#039;Imperial City&#03 ..

7 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from ..

Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from March 20

7 minutes ago
 Dubai imports 8 million ton food in 2021

Dubai imports 8 million ton food in 2021

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>