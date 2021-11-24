UrduPoint.com

India Logs 9,283 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:15 PM

India logs 9,283 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) India reported 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 death rose by 437 COVID-19 in the last 24 hours to 466,584.

According to the Ministry, around 10,949 patients recovered from the infection during the past day, taking the recovery tally to 33,957,698.

India has reported a total of 34.54 million COVID-19 cases, second only to the tally in the United States.

Related Topics

India United States From Asia Million

Recent Stories

SC reprimands Karachi Commissioner, orders to raze ..

SC reprimands Karachi Commissioner, orders to raze Nasla Tower today

6 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

8 minutes ago
 Taliban Confirm Start of New Round of Negotiations ..

Taliban Confirm Start of New Round of Negotiations With US in Qatar Next Week

8 minutes ago
 Next elections to be held through EVMs, says Fawad ..

Next elections to be held through EVMs, says Fawad Chaudhary

18 minutes ago
 Trump Says Russia, China Did Not Threaten US Durin ..

Trump Says Russia, China Did Not Threaten US During His Presidency

12 minutes ago
 Dist admin imposes fine Rs 50,000 on five fertiliz ..

Dist admin imposes fine Rs 50,000 on five fertilizer dealers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.