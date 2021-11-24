India logs 9,283 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) India reported 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 death rose by 437 COVID-19 in the last 24 hours to 466,584.

According to the Ministry, around 10,949 patients recovered from the infection during the past day, taking the recovery tally to 33,957,698.

India has reported a total of 34.54 million COVID-19 cases, second only to the tally in the United States.