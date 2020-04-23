India mobilises $ 10 billion for COVID-19 fight

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 23rd April, 2020 (WAM) – India is to mobilise 700 billion rupees (just under $10 billion) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by freezing the salaries and pensions of central government employees and pensioners for 18 months.

More money is to be mobilised through the same route in the coming days because today’s decision will encourage state governments across India to similarly freeze salaries and pensions for their employees.

Orders to this effect were issued today by Annie George Mathew, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance here. She also cancelled a four per cent increase in allowances for central government employees and pensioners which had earlier been announced effective this January. This money was to have been paid out this month, which marks the start of a new financial year in India.

This tranche of payments would have cost the exchequer 271 billion rupees ($3.

56 billion) and will now be part of the overall 18-month freeze from the beginning of this Calendar year until July 1, 2021.

India has approximately 11 million central government employees and pensioners. Increases in their salaries and pensions are customarily announced twice a year and are indexed to calculations of inflation.

The freeze is a follow up to voluntary two-year cut in salaries to the tune of 30 per cent by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministers, state Governors and Members of Parliament.

The latest freeze came in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 infections to 21,700 as of 5 pm local time today, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here. Of these, 16,689 are active cases, while 686 patients have died and 4,325 patients have recovered.