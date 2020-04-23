UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Mobilises $ 10 Billion For COVID-19 Fight

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 08:45 PM

India mobilises $ 10 billion for COVID-19 fight

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 23rd April, 2020 (WAM) – India is to mobilise 700 billion rupees (just under $10 billion) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by freezing the salaries and pensions of central government employees and pensioners for 18 months.

More money is to be mobilised through the same route in the coming days because today’s decision will encourage state governments across India to similarly freeze salaries and pensions for their employees.

Orders to this effect were issued today by Annie George Mathew, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance here. She also cancelled a four per cent increase in allowances for central government employees and pensioners which had earlier been announced effective this January. This money was to have been paid out this month, which marks the start of a new financial year in India.

This tranche of payments would have cost the exchequer 271 billion rupees ($3.

56 billion) and will now be part of the overall 18-month freeze from the beginning of this Calendar year until July 1, 2021.

India has approximately 11 million central government employees and pensioners. Increases in their salaries and pensions are customarily announced twice a year and are indexed to calculations of inflation.

The freeze is a follow up to voluntary two-year cut in salaries to the tune of 30 per cent by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministers, state Governors and Members of Parliament.

The latest freeze came in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 infections to 21,700 as of 5 pm local time today, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here. Of these, 16,689 are active cases, while 686 patients have died and 4,325 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Parliament Narendra Modi Died New Delhi George Same Money January April July 2020 Family From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Children and Youth Parliament call for protection ..

3 minutes ago

Zayed University hosts 12th Undergraduate Research ..

2 hours ago

Notre-Dame Rebuilding Halted Amid Pandemic to Resu ..

1 hour ago

Aviation Crisis Set to Cost European Airlines $89B ..

1 hour ago

Toxic wine kills two persons in Sialkot

1 hour ago

AJK government extends lock-down for next 04 weeks ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.