UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Mulls Opening Fuel Marketing To Foreign Investment

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign investment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 8th August, 2019 (WAM) – The Indian government is preparing to reform domestic fuel marketing in India, opening up this lucrative sector to foreign oil companies, especially those in the Gulf.

To set this process in motion, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has prepared a cabinet note which will end rules that essentially restricted fuel distribution in India to domestic oil companies. Most of them are state-run energy enterprises.

The note, which WAM has seen, follows recommendations by a committee formed in March to reform India’s huge domestic fuel distribution system. The process is part of the Narendra Modi government’s efforts to introduce the next wave of economic reforms in the country following its new mandate in elections held earlier this year.

The committee, which submitted its report in May, argued that the net worth of companies seeking to enter the fuel marketing business should be the main condition of their eligibility to sell petrol, diesel and jet fuel in India.

This will make energy companies in the Gulf eligible.

Hitherto, the main condition was that applicant oil firms should have made benchmark investments in refining, pipelines, oil exploration and production or terminals. Since only domestic companies, especially state-run oil majors had made such investments, they enjoyed virtual monopoly in the fuel marketing business. The committee also favoured throwing open domestic fuel marketing to companies outside the oil sector to attract diverse participation in this business.

Saudi Aramco has already written to the Indian government expressing its interest in entering the retail segment of fuel marketing. Other oil companies which have expressed similar interest are Total of France and Trafigura, headquartered in Singapore.

India, given its size, population and emerging economy, is one of the biggest markets in the world for petrol and diesel. Last year alone, this market grew by approximately eight per cent.

Related Topics

India Petrol World Business Narendra Modi France Oil New Delhi Singapore March May August Gas 2019 Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

District oversight committee sanctions appointment ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban Accepts Uzbekistan's Offer to Host Next In ..

5 minutes ago

Over Half of DDoS Attacks on Russian Government Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Business community to express solidarity with Kash ..

5 minutes ago

Kandaharis Prioritize Peace Over Decision on Afgha ..

5 minutes ago

Ducati face moment of truth against unstoppable Ma ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.