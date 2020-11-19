UrduPoint.com
India Nears 9 Million Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:15 PM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) India recorded 45,576 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total infections to 8.96 million, data from the health ministry said on Thursday.

Deaths rose by 585, with the total now at 131,578, the ministry said.

The South Asian nation has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections, after the United States, but cases have been falling since hitting a peak in September.

