UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Notifies More Sectors For Foreign Investment

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

India notifies more sectors for foreign investment

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, DPIIT, has notified the opening up in more sectors for foreign direct investment. These sectors are single-brand retail trading, contract manufacturing and coal mining.

The DPIIT also stated that 26 per cent foreign direct investment will be allowed in digital media. Such investment in print media is already capped at 26 per cent and in tv news at 49 per cent. All these decisions are aimed at increasing economic growth, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign entities can now invest up to 100 per cent in the coal industry for mining and sale of coal under the automatic route.

They will also be entitled to carry out processing infrastructure operations such as coal washery, crushing, coal handling, and separation of magnetic and non-magnetic coal.

Full 100 per cent foreign direct investment is henceforth permitted for contract manufacturing, a DPIIT notification said.

Foreign entities intending to engage in single brand retail trading in India may do so through e-commerce prior to opening of their own stores, provided the company opens brick and mortar stores within two years from date of starting such online retail.

Related Topics

India Company Sale May Media TV All From Industry

Recent Stories

Kashmore rape victim girl is in critical condition ..

3 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

19 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

20 minutes ago

'South Punjab women can play effective role in eco ..

21 minutes ago

Wildlife conservation cornerstone of PTI Govt. pol ..

21 minutes ago

Brutality in Belarus Protests Is Unacceptable, But ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.