India now has 52,952 cases of coronavirus, death toll 1,783

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections rose to 52,952 in India, up by 3,561 over the previous day, reported Reuters, citing figures released by the health ministry on Thursday.

The death toll was up by 89 to 1,783, still low compared with the United States, United Kingdom and Italy which officials said was because the government imposed the stay-at-home order on 1.

3 billion people much earlier in the cycle.

The spurt in cases has come from the densely packed metropolises of Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad which are also the growth engines of the economy.