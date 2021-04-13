UrduPoint.com
India Offers AI-based 24x7 Trade Assistance Via Mobile App

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:45 PM

India offers AI-based 24x7 trade assistance via mobile app

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) With more businesses going digital worldwide in the wake of a global pandemic, India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has launched a mobile app.

The application aims to make it easier for companies abroad to deal with exporters in India for procuring supplies and to sell their own goods to importers in India.

Launching the app on Monday, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said it will create international trade opportunities for medium and small industries in India and for foreign companies seeking trade opportunities in India.

The app will provide real-time trade policy updates, notifications, relevant applications, status alerts and other up-to-date data.

An attractive feature of the app is artificial intelligence-based 24x7 assistance for trade enquiries from anywhere in the world.

"It will help improve the efficiency of both importers and exporters," Goyal said. "Easy access to information will break the walls of traditional and opaque processes which often are not equally fair to all our participants."

The app will be available on Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the DGFT website. It has been designed with the expectation that in the post-COVID-19 world, technology-enabled governance will play a key role in business and that India’s growth and competitiveness will be determined by the easy availability of technology.

