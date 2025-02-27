Open Menu

India Offers To Bridge East Asia, Middle East, Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 09:50 PM

India offers to bridge East Asia, Middle East, Africa

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) India is offering itself as a bridge between East Asia, the middle East and beyond to Africa, the country’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has said.

“India is positioned as an ideal hub for Japanese companies seeking to expand into Africa and the Middle East,” Jaishankar said at the Japan-India-Africa business Forum.

“India’s deep and longstanding engagement with Africa can make it a natural bridge, whether geographically or in the industrial value chain,” he said.

The Minister envisioned Japan’s financial resources and potential for investments, India’s industrial base as well as digital capacities and African’s talent and consumption coming together to create beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders, including those in West Asia.

“India and Japan can also collaborate to strengthen resilient supply chains for Africa and the Middle East, particularly in critical and emerging sectors,” Jaishankar said.

“As the Global South emerges as the future driver of economic growth, it is imperative that we ensure its aspirations and interests are fully represented on the global stage.”

He pointed out that the African Union’s full membership in the Group of Twenty (G20) was successfully ensured at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023.

