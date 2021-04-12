UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Overtakes Brazil As World's Second Worst-hit Country By COVID-19

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by COVID-19

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) India reported a record 168,912 COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

India's overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases.

Deaths in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, data showed.

Related Topics

India Brazil United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 April 2021

55 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims  58 more lives in Pakistan over l ..

1 hour ago

PM to deliver the opening statement at ECOSOC

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto tears up PDM’s show-cause notice ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.