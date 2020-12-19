UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Passes Grim Milestone Of 10 Million Coronavirus Infections

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

India passes grim milestone of 10 million coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2020) India's coronavirus tally breached the 10 million mark on Saturday, the world's second highest, even though the number of new daily cases has fallen sharply since a mid-September peak.

It reported 25,152 new infections and 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The virus has so far killed 145,136 people in the country.

After hitting a peak of nearly 98,000 cases in September, daily cases are now down to an average of 27,000.

Related Topics

India World September From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB confirms M. Wasim as chief selector, Saleem Yo ..

2 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 December 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

10 hours ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

10 hours ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.