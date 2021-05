(@FahadShabbir)

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) India on Thursday posted 211,298 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,847.

The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.37 million, while total fatalities are at 315,235, according to health ministry data.